01/03/2025



Updated at 12:42 p.m.























A Spanish woman who was in Thailand on a tourist trip died this Friday after being attacked by an elephant when he gave him a bath, according to sources cited by Efe from the Police and the center where the incident occurred. The event occurred on the island of Yao Yai, in the southwest of Thailand.

The Spanish tourist, whose age has not been revealed, was carrying out a recreational activity at the ‘Koh Yao Elephant Care’ center, specialized in these pachyderms. While bathing the animal, he passed by the elephant and He stuck a fang into him.

The injuries inflicted by the elephant caused the woman’s subsequent death, according to the same sources.