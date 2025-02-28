02/27/2025



Updated 02/28/2025 at 03: 12h.





Leaving behind the country of origin in search of better job opportunities is a reality that many people live. What in one place can be considered a good salary, in another it can be just an average or even low salary. Reason why Switzerland, with his high standard of living and its High salariesis one of the most wanted destinations for those who wish to improve their income. In this context, a Spanish residing in the Alpino country has shared in its Tiktok account ‘work charge a person who Work in a bakery.

In the video, the creator of Spanish content said that salaries in Switzerland can be significantly higher that in Spain, even in works that do not require university training. “Slisters of a bakery in Switzerland, newly arrived, charges more than an engineer in Spain and I will show you in detail,” he says at the beginning of the clip. To demonstrate it, show the payroll newly arrived in the country. “Here I have the payroll, look, the brute: 4,500,” he explains. However, in Switzerland wages are usually divided into 13 annual paymentswhich increases the amount perceived monthly. “As you know in Switzerland there are 13 payments, therefore here they break it to month 375, 4,875 francs are taken to month,” he adds.

However, despite the high gross salary, we must also consider the Deductions They apply. «Here you have all the deductions, we have to keep in mind that not all will go to the State, they discount some 1,062 francs. The highest amount is 426, the tax or retention equivalent to an IRPF in Spain, ”he explains.

He also adds that for Those who arrive for the first time to the countrythis tax It is usually applied in your Maximum level: «When you are a newcomer they usually put you to the fullest, so it is very interesting to make the income statement at the end of the year. We have looked at the situation of this person in the canton in which they live and we believe they are charging about 100 more francs ».









Although he points out that, depending on the bills That the person has, the fiscal adjustment can benefit them even more. “Even with the transport expenses that it has, could rise and could return about 200 francs per month,” he says. «This part where you see the 191 goes to a pension plan, second pillar that is called, which is totally nominative. Therefore, we see that this payroll in the end is taking about 4,000 francs (4,256 euros), ”he details.

Salary increases

Finally, one of the most surprising points of the Spanish testimony, is the speed with which they can Increase salaries In Switzerland. «And so you can see a very interesting and curious fact. Start in May, June, July … at three months you see here the salary, it has increased about 200 francs in three months, ”he says, which means that, in a very short time, a person without previous experience in the country can see improvements in his salary, something that in Spain is uncommon in sectors such as hospitality or retail trade.