Visiting a very different country from ours or going to live there for a season is something that every time seems to choose more people, either to live A different experience or for looking for a vital improvement.

An example of this is the Creator of Content Victoria Pérez, a Spanish of origin who Senegal has recently moved With your partner. Through his Tiktok account, Victoria shares some details of his life there that believe that the rest of the social network users may interest.

If we look at one of his last videos, the Spanish has dedicated him to explain how much money is spent on a normal day living in the African country. As noted in the text that accompanies its publication, The final cost of everything they do in the day is 211.10 euros.

The expenses of a Spanish in Senegal for a day

Thus, Victoria details that they started the day going to make the purchase to the supermarket, where he says that there were many people because they were preparing for Ramadan and that he loved to see the family atmosphere there was. ANDn The purchase was spent 88000 crownswhich says it is equivalent to 134.14 euros.









Then tell that they went to buy A toy For the daughter of their neighbors, in which they spent 22.86 euros. The next expense was for go to eat with friends To a restaurant, where they paid 34000 crowns, the equivalent of about 51.82 eutos, showing the letter even so that whoever watchs the video proves that the price is real and have not scammed them.

Finally, Victoria took a natural fruit juice that cost her 2.28 euros, 1500 crowns. As they also detail, they had dinner at home, so he does not tell him as another expense.

The comments agree on one thing: isn’t it too expensive?

As we have previously indicated that the Spanish has told, the full day has spent More than 210 eurosalthough some costs are understood that it does not have to do them every day.

However, as is the case with any content that is openly shared on social networks, video comments have been filled with users who have wanted to comment on what Victoria counts and, most, it agrees that everything seems very expensive and even some drop that they have scammed. These have been some of the comments:

«But it’s all very very very. They tell me that the minimum wage is about € 1000 less than in Spain. I don’t get the calculations anywhere, how do people live there? »

“Why is it so expensive? I can’t believe that eating are 51 turkeys, nor Spain »

“Who in his healthy judgment is going to live in Senegal?”

“Well, it doesn’t seem as cheap as I thought”

«Those prices in Senegal? Girl, they timed you. If a kilo of prawns is worth 0.50 cents »

“Do you cheer up a little, right?”

“It’s quite expensive, I can already imagine normal people can barely buy.”