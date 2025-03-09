The globalization of the world and the increase in job offers by improving international connections and having more language mastery are the reason why more and more Spaniards decide to pack and go to Live and work far from home. In this sense, there are regions and continents in which it is more typical to move but the truth is that there are practically opportunities throughout the world, even in Africathat many consider the less developed continent.

There he has lived for a year Leyre Gómeza Riojana. Installed specifically in Ghanahas a very active profile in TikTok (@stampbystamptravel) where he explains his day to day living in the capital, Accra, and discovering the country. The infinite cultural curiosities with which they are being hooked and much.

Now Leyre has just uploaded a new video in which he explains what is spent in a day living in Ghana and reveals, among others, the Invoice of passing through a supermarket or a meal in a local restaurant. The issue is interested in his followers and in just one day the publication exceeds 67,000 visualizations.

“The essential”

First of all, Leyre launches a ‘spoiler’ and is that «Life here is not as cheap as many believe. In fact it is one of the most expensive countries where I have ever been ». The young woman tells it by showing images of a supermarket she is going to buy, in which she looks, for example, a package of a well -known brand of Italian spaghetti for about 3 euros (depending on the change made with the local currency, the Ghanaian CEDI) or a mayonnaise boat for 4 euros.









«We start with the purchase: I make the essential But there are things that are very expensive because they are imported, ”she says while showing products, such as a 250 milliliter bottle of olive oil. Extra origin for about 7.75 euros or a dozen fresh eggs, for 2.35 euros. She herself stressed that oat milk, for example, costs her between seven and eight euros and also shows a fresh salmon fillet (about 47.5 euros per kilo).

Leyre ensures that «in total the purchase comes out for about one hundred euros and It lasts about three or four days». Then, the young woman goes to a market to buy traditional fans and is taken, of a street post, “a fresh juice: it is called Asana and it is a sweet corn drink that is taken here very cold, very cheap and very rich.”

He also eats outside, in which one looks like a complete plate of pasta. «I paid about 15 euros per head, that to be Ghana is quite good price». “I finished the day buying decoration for the house, which I cannot resist because she has precious things,” she reveals before finishing confessing the balance of the day: “In total today I spent about 150 euros.”

The publication has received several comments from people who ask them why they will not buy from street markets And a user has told him that he cannot pretend to eat here and that “you have to adapt moderately to local cuisine.” She has answered that she has intolerances and some deficits and that is why she is “complicated” to adapt a lot.