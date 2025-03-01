02/28/2025



Updated 03/01/2025 at 02: 40h.





This is how I lost and recovered my bicycle in Copenhagen. The Spanish resident in Denmark June Sanz He wanted to tell his experience in what he claims to be “a very safe country” but in which he has suffered a mishap with his means of transport.

The young complaint that exists a mafia that is dedicated to steal bicycles in the country where it has resided for some time. Account that he left the bike without a parking lot, by the rush, and when he returned for her he had already disappeared.

“It is the most creepy story that has ever happened to me,” says the girl in the recording between laughs about the loss of her bicycle, a gift from her boyfriend’s father.

«One day, suddenly, do you know where I found my bicycle? That is, at the station, ”he reveals. And instead of opting for revenge, which could have done it perfectly, Sanz decided to use his intelligence: “I put my lock and see what was happening.”









“I could have punctured a wheel, there could be the armchair rode …”, continues, deepening that his strategy is summarized in “see who has it bigger.”

The strategy paid off, and The bicycle was abandoned by the thief a week later by not being able to release her from the new padlock. “Total, that one week they removed the lock and yes, he returned to my hands,” he explains happy and leaving a final reflection: “For your good, do not forget the important padlock. I never forget it.