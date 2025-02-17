Each country has its own way of communicating and relating, and this shows in the small details of everyday life: the tone of conversations, greetings, the way of treating strangers or even food schedules.

In Spain, for example, people are usually more direct in the treatment, meals lengthen late and public transport follow quite strict norms. Therefore, it is not uncommon for many Spaniards to be surprised when they travel to other countries and find themselves completely different from those that are accustomed.

On this subject, the user has recently spoken in Tiktok @evaamv__, A Spanish who currently lives in Chile and dedicates himself to sharing his experience in social networks. In one of his most recent videos, he explained some of the greatest cultural clashes he experienced when he arrived in the South American country.

What most caught attention when moving to Chile

One of the aspects that most caught the attention was the close treatment and kindness with which Chileans are directed to others. Unlike Spain, where interactions are usually more direct and without so many formalities, in Chile it noticed a more diplomatic language and full of affectionate expressions. It was hard for him to get used to being called “lady” or “my girl” in any context, something that in her country of origin is not so common.









Another point that he mentions is that he discovered that many words and idioms were completely unknown to her. Expressions such as “to the shot” (to say “right away”) or “pololo” (to refer to a girlfriend or girlfriend) baffled her at the beginning, until someone explained her meaning.

The rhythm of life also meant an important change. In Spain, dinner is usually late, often after nine o’clock at night, while in Chile it is common to advance meals several hours. At first it was strange to have dinner at seven, but over time it ended up getting used to it and now you see it as something completely.

Another important point is the culture of public transport. In Chile, bus drivers are much more informal and in some cases even play music during the journey. This surprised him especially, since in Spain it is unthinkable for a driver to take those freedoms.