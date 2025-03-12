03/12/2025



Updated at 4:00 p.m.





Sara Ardanaz It is a Spanish ‘tiktoker’ that dazzles thousands of followers with the adventures for the world that lives and narrates through their account (@sara_ardi). Fans to tourismI specialize in traveling to exotic and unimmitic destinations and the fact that it often does it alone and in countries that cause a certain suspicion, especially at the security level, it further surprises.

He was recently in India to live from within his greatest pilgrimages and several of his stories were viralized and had also been for Morocco, Vietnam or Türkiye. And this week has just embarked on a new backpacking adventure that has already begun to narrate: a Journey through Senegal Solo And he wanted to show his first hours there.

Thus, he has uploaded a video in which he is seen down the street in the middle of the sunny day in which he wants to explain what has just happened to him that, without a doubt, he could not imagine. «I don’t have cashOk? And I have asked a man if he knew where the bank is, ”she begins to tell her anecdote. As seen in the images, Sara speaks French, which helps him communicate with the premises.

“They taught me like that”

The ‘Tiktoker’ remarks that the young man responds by teaching him where he is and suggests that he takes a taxi because if he will not have to spend “a little while” walking. «I say ‘nothing happens, that I have no money that That’s why I go to the bank‘», Follows his explanations. When he had been walking for five minutes, he revealed, he found that same young man who was interrupting her for some reason that she didn’t even expect.









“He has come with money to take a taxi,” she says stunned, that, in French, she was thanking her for the gesture but and she told her that it was not necessary because it was only 20 minutes and could walk. In the video you see how he insists and offers a ticket and supposedly comes to say that «They taught me that way».

Sara does not give credit to the moment and almost with tears in her eyes for emotion can say nothing more than “I can’t believe it, I’m a bit in shock.” After a while, still hallucinating, she stresses that “that man does not know if he will see me again, he was on the street” and despite him I was going to give him money so that he was not on foot and a taxi was caught. “AND I don’t even know my name», She sentence.

«I just gave me a Life lesson Literally, ”the recording ends, which has obtained more than 165,000 ‘likes’ and thousands of comments. In addition, Sara completes the publication highlighting that she is in “the land of the Teranga”, something for what they ask. “The ‘Teranga‘It is a Senegalese concept that represents hospitality, generosity and respect for others. In Senegal receiving someone with ‘Teranga’ means hosting it as if it were the family ».