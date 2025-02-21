A Spanish tourist, seriously injured after being stabbed in the Berlin Holocaust memorial

A Spanish tourist has been seriously injured when stabbed with a knife next to the monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Berlin, as reported by the Berlin police. The 30 -year -old victim is stable.

The author of the attack fled, according to witnesses. After a few hours the police arrested a suspect. “The verification of the suspect’s identity is ongoing the same as the investigations,” police said in their X account.

The background of what happened is not yet known or if there is a relationship between the attack and the place where the events occurred.

“By 18.00, a man was seriously injured between the columns of the Jews killed in Europe. The injured person has been transferred to a hospital and rescue teams are attending to the people who witnessed the events, ”said Berlin police in his X account.

The monument is located in the center of Berlin, near the emblematic Brandeburg Puerta and the embassies of the United States and France.

According to information from the Berlin newspaper Der Tagespiegel, a knife was found in that place of the monument.