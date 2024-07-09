A 43-year-old Spanish tourist died last Sunday in a South African nature park after being attacked by an elephant that he had approached to take photos of, according to the police in Mogwase, a town near the reserve, and the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

The man, who was travelling in his private vehicle with his fiancée and two other South African women, stopped the car, got out and approached to take photos of a herd of three elephants with three calves in the Pilanesberg National Park Game Reserve in Rustenburg, North West Province. At that point, “the elephants allegedly attacked and killed him,” the police source explained. “The victim’s companions, who were all from Boksburg (Johannesburg), were not hurt. According to reports, the victim is from Spain,” said this police officer, without giving the identity of the deceased.

Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed the death to Europa Press and have specified that the Embassy in Pretoria is already in contact with the victim’s family to provide assistance. Although the identity of the deceased has not been provided, The Herald of Aragon He claims, citing official sources, that the victim is a resident of the town of Ejea de los Caballeros (Zaragoza).

The local South African media The Citizen The park has spoken to sources at Pilanesberg National Park, who have pointed out that the area is home to wild animals. “You cannot simply get out of the vehicle and approach an animal,” they have warned, stressing that when they see a person approaching, animals may perceive it “as a threat or an invader of their territory,” which “could have serious consequences.”

Pieter Nel, acting director of conservation for the North West Provincial Parks and Tourism Board, said eyewitnesses had said the elephants were some distance from the road the vehicle was travelling on, so the man got out and walked towards them to take photos. “Despite warnings from his fellow passengers and the occupants of two other vehicles at the sighting site, he unfortunately did not heed them,” Nel said in a statement published by local media this afternoon. Then, the director added, “an adult elephant charged the man.” “Unfortunately, he was unable to escape or elude the elephant, which had been joined by the entire herd, and was overtaken and trampled to death. The elephants immediately moved away from the scene without attacking nearby vehicles and eventually disappeared into the bush.”

In an interview with regional television channel Newzroom Afrika, Nel reiterated that the responsibility lies with the visitor and the regulations they sign when entering the reserve. “I think that in some cases people are not aware of the dangers of the parks. We must remember that we are entering a wild area. It is a nature reserve in its entirety. And the animals there live in a natural habitat,” he said. Nel, who has offered his “deepest condolences” to the family of the deceased Spaniard, has insisted that this is an “isolated incident.”

Pilanesberg National Park is located 200 kilometres from Johannesburg and covers an area of ​​55,000 hectares on the crater of an ancient extinct volcano. Opened in 1979, it is the fourth largest park in South Africa, according to its website, and is home to the continent’s “big five” in the wild: African elephants, black rhinos, lions, leopards and Cape buffalo.