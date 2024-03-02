You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tourist is attacked in India.
iStock / EL TIEMPO Archive
Tourist is attacked in India.
The woman was in the company of her husband taking a bicycle tour.
A Spanish tourist was attacked and gang raped in a region of northern India, where she was on vacation with her husbandofficial sources informed EFE this Saturday.
It is a condemnable incident and the police are taking appropriate action. The guilty will not be spared
The woman, of Brazilian origin with Spanish citizenship, and her husband, also Spanish, They were on vacation doing a bicycle tourdiplomatic sources confirmed to EFE.
Three people have been arrested in connection with what happened.
“It is a condemnable incident and the police are taking appropriate action. The culprits will not be spared,” Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, the regional minister of Jharkhand state, where the violence occurred, told the press.
EFE
