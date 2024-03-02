A Spanish tourist was attacked and gang raped in a region of northern India, where she was on vacation with her husbandofficial sources informed EFE this Saturday.

The woman, of Brazilian origin with Spanish citizenship, and her husband, also Spanish, They were on vacation doing a bicycle tourdiplomatic sources confirmed to EFE.

Three people have been arrested in connection with what happened.

“It is a condemnable incident and the police are taking appropriate action. The culprits will not be spared,” Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, the regional minister of Jharkhand state, where the violence occurred, told the press.

