The Spanish tourist Juan Florez Estrada, in an image of his social networks. RR.SS.

A Spanish tourist has died this Sunday night in Argentina after falling into a void in an area of ​​cliffs south of Buenos Aires. Juan Florez Estrada, a 39-year-old from Madrid, slipped off the cliff while posing for a photograph on the road that connects the resorts of Mar del Plata and Miramar, some 450 kilometers south of the city of Buenos Aires. Flores Estrada, who had arrived in Mar del Plata from Paraguay on January 14, fell in the afternoon and died in a public hospital at night.

as reconstructed the newspaper The capital from Mar del Plata, the traveler had asked another tourist who was passing through the area for a photo and fell 10 meters down a cliff that cannot be accessed on foot. “He left the beach alive, we did everything we could,” lifeguard Mario Serafini told that newspaper. The lifeguard, who was working on a beach three kilometers from the accident, reported that he was alerted by the screams of other tourists and that he jumped into the sea to assist Florez Estrada. “My name is Juan, I’m from Madrid, I’m 39 years old,” the man repeated to the lifeguard as rescuers from the local police rappelled down the cliff to secure the man on a stretcher and hoist it up to treat him in an ambulance. Florez Estrada fell around 5:00 p.m. local time and died at the Mar del Plata Interzonal Hospital at 9:48 p.m., minutes after being admitted.

After taking the testimony of the tourist who had stopped to take a picture of him on Monday, local authorities requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The accident occurred at one of the last stops on a tourist highway that connects the seaside resorts of the province of Buenos Aires in the Atlantic Ocean. Florez Estrada had stopped at kilometer 549 of Provincial Route Number 11, an area of ​​cliffs between the resorts of Chapadmalal and Playa Escondida.

“Preparing for the second part of the best trip of my life!” Florez Estrada had written on January 12 on her Facebook account. Attached, she uploaded a screenshot of the flight she had booked to travel from Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, to the city of Mar del Plata. According to his posts on that social network, the tourist had traveled from Madrid to Asunción on December 30 and planned to stay on the Argentine coast for six days. He had a return flight to Asunción booked for the next Saturday, January 21.

