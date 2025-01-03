A Spanish tourist died this Friday after being attacked by an elephant while giving her a bath in a pachyderm center on the island of Yao Yai, in the southwest of Thailand, according to police sources, who do not specify the woman’s age.

The Koh Yao Elephant Care center, where the incident occurred, explained to EFE that the tourist was bathing the elephant when she passed in front of the animal and he stuck a fang into itcausing injuries from which he later died.

Washing elephants, or bathing with them, They are popular activities in some recreation centers in Thailand, where pachyderms also participate in shows for tourists.

More information soon