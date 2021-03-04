A nurse holds a bottle with the HIV prevention pill at the PrEP Point in Barcelona. Hilda perez

Science has made up for the lack of HIV vaccines with another option: the so-called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which consists of taking a pill before unprotected intercourse, so that the virus is already with antiretrovirals at the moment infection and it stops. The first study done in Spain on this strategy was published last month in the scientific journal PLOS One, and confirms the efficacy of this drug: of the 321 men who participated – all of them had sex with men or unprotected trans women, with numerous partners in one year – none was infected in the year of follow-up work.

The protection has been total regardless of the type of center in which the mediation was provided to the volunteers, whether it was in the sexually transmitted infections unit of a hospital, the specific HIV unit of a health center, or in community centers (clinics) dependent on a hospital or an NGO, but in independent premises in the city center. Specifically, the General Hospital of Valencia, the University of Donostia, the center specialized in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) of the Vall d’Hebron in Drassanes (Barcelona) and the PrEP Point of Barcelona, ​​which is a private initiative, participated. If anything, there was a difference in that the two places more on the street and away from the hospital model recruited more volunteers and had a greater follow-up, probably due to the closeness in the treatment and the facilities of smaller organizations, says Pep Coll, a doctor from the Fight Against AIDS Foundation that has participated in the work. In all of them, the treatment was provided free of charge to the participants, since, in addition, it is a hospital dispensing drug, so it cannot be purchased in pharmacies. These four places were chosen to demonstrate that the strategy was effective in the Spanish environment, whatever resources were used.

The use of PrEP to stop the transmission of HIV was approved in the United States in 2012, recommended by the European Center for Disease Control in 2015 and included in the portfolio of services of the Spanish National Health System in 2019, explains Federico Pulido, of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc). In fact, this trial, although it is approved now, was the pilot that served to dispel the last doubts of the Administration before a practice that some criticized for reasons such as that it could promote promiscuity and increase STIs. Coll points out that that is why among the signatories there are people from the Ministry of Health and the Carlos III Health Institute.

The work, however, barely collects a significant increase in sexually transmitted diseases, although there are statistically unremarkable increases in syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia. These increases “are not at all in parallel with the abandonment of condom use,” says Coll. These went from being used by 66.1% of the participants to being used by 37.8%. The doctor remembers that although the recommendation to use condoms is still fully valid, they do not protect against all infections, such as those that are also transmitted orally (gonorrhea and syphilis, among them). “Let’s be realistic; no one uses a condom for that ”, he says. The researcher believes that the low increase in venereal diseases is due to the fact that when receiving PrEP they are very controlled people in whom any outbreak is detected and treated very early. In addition, Pulido points to the preventive effect of the white coat, that behavior that makes patients who know they are going to have a control soon, such as an analysis, tend to take better care of themselves.

This abundance of controls (they were analyzed every three months) may also be related to a decrease in the consumption of drugs such as GHB, cocaine, crystal, ecstasy, ketamine, speed and mephedrone, and a stabilization in the crystal. The proportion of those who say they have used three or more illegal substances also falls. Coll notes that there are counseling services in PrEP centers that can help treat addictions. And, in addition, he points out that, although it is only a hypothesis, it is believed that taking PrEP can help people not need to lose control to have sex, since they have more peace of mind by knowing that they are protected. Of course, people with kidney failure or bone problems are not indicated for this treatment. This is important since in many cases the user reports having drug-free sex stimulated by drugs consumed before or during intercourse (which in English is called chemsex).

Regarding these behaviors (drugs, unprotected sex), Pulido emphasizes that PrEP is only an aid for people who already had these behaviors, and that, in any case, prophylaxis is clearly cost-effective. Its price, now that there is already a generic, is less than 300 euros a year, and avoids the many complications that an HIV-infected person entails. In addition, it must be borne in mind that users are not going to take it for their entire lives. It already happened during the rehearsal, where there were people who left it, for example, when they found a partner and stopped having sporadic relationships.

The doctor criticizes that the development of this strategy, which began months before the outbreak of the covid epidemic, is very uneven by communities. Thus, for example and without being exhaustive, while in Catalonia all health centers can dispense it, in Madrid all attention has been focused on the Sandoval center, which is in the center of the capital, which is a problem for a man from another locality in the community. And Pulido recalls that in Spain in the last year there were some 3,000 HIV transmissions (2,698 in 2019, 56.6% men who have had sex with other men, according to latest data from the National Plan on AIDS), and that “every day we see children in consultations with HIV who did not even know they had this option.”