A 30 -year -old Spanish He was seriously injured when he was stabbed with a knife next to the monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Berlin, Berlin police reported. However, according to the police, his life is not in danger.

The victim, according to the newspaper Der tagsspiegelis A tourist which was attacked without knowing the reason.

The author of the attack fled, according to witnesses. After a few hours the police arrested a suspect. “The verification of the suspect’s identity It is ongoing, the same as research “the police reported in his X account.

The arrest occurred when the suspect returned to the scene and the police saw that he had traces of blood in his hands. Did not have identity documents and He was arrested without resistance. The identity must be clarified by comparing their digital footprints with data banks.

Image of the monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Berlin. Fabrizio Bensch

The background of what happened is not yet known or if there is a relationship between the attack and the place where the events occurred.

“By 6:00 p.m., a man was seriously injured between the columns of the Monument to the Jews killed in Europe. The injured man has been transferred to a hospital and rescue teams are attending to the people who witnessed the events, “Berlin police said in his X account.

The monument is located in the center of Berlin, near the emblematic Brandeburg door and of the embassies of the United States and France.

According to information from the Berlin newspaper Der tagsspiegelhe found himself A knife In that place of the monument.