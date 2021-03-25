From the day that Spain declared itself in a state of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country was paralyzed due to house confinement, The question that has been repeated the most in our minds is when this situation will come to an end. Undoubtedly, the old normality has been the most desired for a year and, unfortunately, also the most difficult to achieve. With the country involved in a vaccination campaign since last December, lThe hope is that the daily life that we knew before gets closer with each inoculation.

Pending that vaccination advances and with the threat of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, Salvador Macip, Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Barcelona and researcher at the University of Leicester, has dared to make a prediction about the arrival of this ‘old normality’ although, yes, with a certain caution in the face of the situation we live in, he says, full of ‘uncertainty’.

“Risking the forecast a little, I think that throughout 2021 there will be countries that will regain a good part of normalcy -those in Europe among them- and at the end of the year we will have a life, if not normal, quite similar to what we did before, with restrictions, but better than now, “says the expert in an interview with The North of Castilla.

Vaccination, the key to normality

Although, he predicts, that a life closer to what we had a year ago is closer than we really believe, he warns that the coronavirus will not go away suddenly. He assures that it will take “at least two or three years” until “we no longer have to worry about the virus or think about it.” And it is that a life as normal as before will not be possible “until the entire planet is vaccinated.”

“The coronavirus will continue to circulate with a low level of transmission and will cause problems for the rest of our lives”, adds Macip. In fact, the expert does not rule out that the coronavirus remains with us, as happened with SARS, the flu or, “If we are very lucky” stay like one more cold.

“Other coronaviruses that circulate and cause normal colds are believed to have been pandemic at the time, or at least one of them, which became a cold when the whole planet had already been infected and had a certain immunity, “he adds, insisting that the exit from the pandemic it will not be achieved “spontaneously”, rather, vaccination will have a fundamental weight in the process.