Spain’s Ombudsman will investigate whether his country may have delayed the rescue of a boat that was bound for Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday, where 30 migrants are feared dead.

Two immigration organisations, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, criticized Spain this week for not acting sooner to save the boat’s passengers. Spain says it has followed all appropriate procedures.

The Walking Borders said the boat sank on Wednesday 40 miles off the African coast, 12 hours after the first distress calls were sent. The two organizations said about 60 people were on board the boat.

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service said two bodies were found, one of a child and the other of an adult man, while Morocco rescued 24 migrants.

The Ombudsman is charged with monitoring possible violations of civil liberties by the Spanish state and can make recommendations to Parliament, while the government has the constitutional right to acknowledge and act upon the Ombudsman’s reports.

Spain’s Maritime Transport Ministry said the maritime rescue service complied with international search and rescue procedures.

“Resources are always available at disposal in any emergency,” a source in the ministry added.