The Madrilenian Luna Fernández Grande left Baguz two years ago, after the Syrian Democratic Forces (the opposition alliance dominated by Kurdish militias) proclaimed victory over the Islamic state caliphate. Since then she has been with her children in ISIS women’s camps, first in Al Hol and later in Al Roj. There he has seen a video that his mother, Manuela Grande, has sent him, encouraging her to be “strong for the children.” “I do not want to return to Spain if I have to serve a prison sentence and be separated from my children; I just want to be with my children, I don’t care where, ”says Fernández in an interview with EL PAÍS, the second since he left Baguz. The young Spanish woman assures over and over again that she has not done anything and that there is no reason why she should be sentenced to prison.