the spanish frigate Queen Sofia has evacuated this Friday some 162 civilians trapped by the war in Sudan, as confirmed by military sources. Among the evacuees there are no Spaniards —since all those who wanted to leave the country did so 12 days ago by air— but there are Europeans of various nationalities and North Americans, among others. The ship has picked up the foreign residents in Port Sudan, on the shores of the Red Sea, and has taken them to the Saudi port of Jeddah, 295 kilometers as the crow flies.

The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, announced this morning in Zaragoza that there was “an evacuation mission underway in Port Sudan and it will take [a cabo] a frigate of the Spanish Navy”, but he did not want to offer more details “for security reasons” and expressed his confidence that the operation would conclude successfully, since the situation in the African country, plunged since last day 15 in a confrontation Armed between two generals up to now allies, “it is very complicated, very risky.”

the frigate Queen Sofia set sail on February 9 from the Rota naval base (Cádiz) to join Operation Atalanta to fight against piracy in the Indian Ocean, for which reason it was already in the area. According to the EU, which coordinates the evacuation mission from Sudan and on which Operation Atalanta also depends, the Spanish frigate has diverted to Port Sudan.

The high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, congratulated Spain on the maneuver and recalled in a tweet that to date the joint action of European countries has managed to evacuate 2,500 people from the conflict zone.

This is the second evacuation mission carried out by Spain in Sudan. On the 23rd, 34 Spanish citizens and 70 foreigners were evacuated by air from a base near Khartoum. Precisely, the minister visited this Friday the 31st Wing and the Air Deployment Support Squadron (EADA), two Air Force units stationed at the Zaragoza air base that participated in the first evacuation, in which 200 soldiers participated. four A400M transport aircraft and one A320 passenger aircraft.

Saudi Arabia has already evacuated its nationals and those of other Arab states through Port Sudan, but the European countries (Spain, France, Italy and Germany) preferred to do it by air from a military base near Khartoum, given the risk it posed travel the 800 kilometers that separate the Sudanese capital from the country’s main port. the frigate Queen Sofiawith 204 crew members, embarks a special operations team and an AB-212 helicopter.

