This is the story of an Egyptian scribe who created a text asking himself if life was worth living. And it is also the story of a researcher passionate about Ancient Egypt – at the age of 13 she began to learn to read hieroglyphs – who, 4,000 years later, managed to unite and make sense of the different scattered parts of that writing.

The Spanish Egyptologist Marina Escolano-Poveda has discovered that small strips of parchment preserved in the Biblical Museum of Majorca are actually the heading that was missing from Debate between a Man and his Ba (his soul), one of the earliest known philosophical texts (from even before the term philosophy was used, from Ancient Greece). A document of great historical value, given that Debate between a Man and his Ba, Kept in the Egyptian Museum in BerlinIt is also one of the most important Egyptian papyri in the world.

The Alicante researcher seeks funding to physically join the small fragments with the original papyrus, guarantee their correct conservation and complete their study to return them later to the Museum of Mallorca. “It means closing a historical puzzle. It is totally a puzzle, ”she explains on the phone.

The finding by Escolano-Poveda, a PhD in Egyptology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, illuminates an enigma enclosed in hieroglyphs. Because the fragments from Mallorca complete and give meaning to the writing from Berlin, which has now been discovered to include one of those questions that humans have always asked themselves, also present in the “to be or not to be” from Hamlet or Camus’s idea of ​​suicide: what is better, to be alive or not to exist?

In 2017, the woman from Alicante (born in 1986) wrote the first results of her research in the specialized German magazine Zeitschrift für Ägyptische Sprache und Altertumskunde. His analysis was received with great interest by great specialists in classical Egyptian literature such as James Allen, from Brown University, or Richard Parkinson, from Oxford. Because the part of the papyrus scroll – first published in 1896 by Adolf Erman, a German Egyptologist and lexicographer, founder of the Berlin School of Egyptology – had been analyzed by many Egyptian, British, American and German experts, but they could not give with its full meaning. “The first part was missing. That is why it was not well understood. It was not known why this conversation was taking place. The fragment from Mallorca, by explaining that it is about a dying man, reveals it”, affirms the researcher.

Marina Escolano-Poveda, analyzing the fragments. COURTESY OF MARINA ESCOLANO-POVEDA

Listening to Extremoduro

Escolano-Poveda loves what he does, and remembers that long ago night when he worked late. With music, as almost always. Around three in the morning, when he was about to go to bed, he decided to stay a little longer and continue analyzing and comparing the small fragments with the parchment from the Berlin Museum on the computer. And at the precise moment what was the song playing Go out from Extremoduro ―the one that says “for some living is galloping, a cobbled road for hours”, and also “going out, drinking, the usual thing, putting on a thousand stripes and talking to people”―, like a lightning bolt, the researcher understood: the layout of the texts, the columns, the images, the meaning: “It’s the same scribe!”, he thought. The scraps and the papyrus scroll completed the same text.

“I was overwhelmed, happy, and right away, at that early morning hour, I wrote and sent photos by email to my thesis supervisors,” she recalls by phone from Liverpool, at whose university she teaches Classics, Ancient History and Egyptology. . The debate between a man and his Ba it is a conversation between a sick man and his own soul, a reflection on his situation. “The weight of the discovery resides in the fact that it offers data on the Egyptian conception of death. He talks about emotions and fears in an intimate tone, about whether it is worth living or not when you are in adverse circumstances”, explains the expert. “And it is a rare text, in the sense that it is a literary composition, and at that time there were very few,” she details.

Another mystery is how these fragments reached the island of Majorca. It is suspected that the papyrus scrolls, found in Egypt in the 1830s, might have been auctioned in London and incorporated into the Berlin collection in 1843, but how the piece ended up in Palma is not clear. Most of the Biblical Museum’s collection is due to Bartolomé Pascual Marroig, a Mallorcan bishop with a passion for the Old Testament who participated in archaeological excavations in the Near East. This museum ―an entity of the Bishopric, which since 1913 has brought together historical elements around the Holy Scriptures― preserves the oldest collection of hieratic papyri in Spain, which includes parts of the famous Book of the Dead.

Another detail of the fragments. SERGIO CARRO (BIBLE MUSEUM OF MALLORCA)

papyri like puff pastry

The story of the former scribe and the Alicante researcher began on January 16, 2010, when Escolano-Poveda went to Palma to give a conference entitled Beyond the Rosetta Stone. The fundamental role of the Coptic language in the decipherment of hieroglyphic writing. Taking advantage of the trip, he went to visit the Biblical Museum of the city, where they showed him more than sixty small fragments. “No one has ever looked at these papyri,” they told him. And she noticed them. “They were like puff pastry, they were very dry,” she recalls.

They were fragments of texts from the Middle Kingdom, framed in glass, written in black ink, in the classical Egyptian language and hieratic script, with small rubrics in red ink. They caught his attention because of their age, although at first he thought they might be pieces of letters. “I didn’t think they were going to be that important,” he says now.

Gerardo Jofré, manager of the Commission of the Biblical Museum of Mallorca, also remembers the visits of Escolano-Poveda. “It was a very intense, very interesting process,” he says. The woman from Alicante, who was still studying at the time, could not dedicate herself to investigating the fragments of Palma, but she did not forget them. Starting in 2015, she was able to start studying them in depth and also visited the Berlin Museum, where she analyzed the papyrus scroll of the Debate Between Man And His Ba thanks to the authorization of Dr. Verena Lepper, curator of those papyri. And she continued investigating until that sleepless night in which she discovered that the same hand had written the texts of Berlin and those of Palma.

According to Jofré, the Escolano-Poveda finding “is very important because, among other things, it reminds us that Western civilization also comes from Mesopotamia, from Ancient Egypt, underlining the importance of the cultural component of the East in our history.” On the future unification of the papyrus fragments into one, from the Museum of Mallorca they point out: “The material must have a good conservation, but we must analyze the possibility that the papyri leave here, because they belong to the Church and the State Spanish. It all depends on the financing. From there we will study the proposals.”

