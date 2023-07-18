Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador, during an interview in September 2020 in Brussels. Francisco Seco (AP)

David Morales, owner of the Spanish security company UC Global, SL, allegedly spied for the CIA on the meetings in 2018 of the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa (2007-2017) with the former presidents of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner , Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and José Mujica, according to a new dump of his MacBook laptop ordered by the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz, who has been investigating him for three years for different crimes.

The ex-military man had been hired by the Correa government to take care of the security of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Julian Assange was a refugee. Morales ordered his workers to spy on the meetings of the Wikileaks founder with his lawyers, but he also did so to the president of Ecuador, especially when he left office, to pass information on to his successor and his political adversary. , Lenin Moreno.

Sofía and Anne, Correa’s two daughters, had Trojans (viruses disguised as a legitimate program) installed on their mobile phones on two occasions by the Tradesegur company, two iPhone 5s delivered by the Spanish company in 2014, when their father was president. The Trojans allowed full control of all their messages and conversations while the young women were studying in France. His parents were not informed.

According to the new analysis of the Morales laptop seized by the police after his arrest in 2019, the name of the CIA appears several times on an external hard drive of the Western Digital brand in which he archived the projects and operations in which he participated. your company UC Global, SL.

The new discovery of the experts appointed by Assange’s defense is a folder called North America/USA/CIA/Romeo/Brazil/Argentina/March 2018/Venegas Chamorro/Travel in which the details of Correa’s meetings are collected ( the one they nicknamed Romeo) with several former presidents of Latin America, according to the documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access. The reference to Venegas Chamorro corresponds to Amauri Chamorro Venegas, who at that time was the press officer of the former president of Ecuador. On that trip, which took place between March 18 and 24, 2018, Correa was accompanied by workers from UC Global, SL who acted as his bodyguards. The Presidential Protection Service was obliged to provide security coverage to former presidents and contracted the services of the Jerez-based company, which had already worked for its embassy in the British capital.

The judicial investigation has discovered that, in addition to the reports written about this trip, Morales wrote others in English about Correa’s private meetings at his home in Brussels, the city where he settled after leaving the presidency. The former president of Ecuador canceled his relationship, in May 2019, with UC Global, SL when one of his bodyguards confessed that the former Spanish soldier and owner of the company had asked them to write reports on their meetings and personal activities. and policies.

On November 17, 2017, Morales wrote a report in English entitled Brussels Meetings (meetings in Brussels) in which the meetings and conversations held by the then former president at his home were described. It details the serial numbers of your electronic devices iPad and laptop (PC). To questions from Assange’s lawyers about why he wrote this and other emails in English, the former Marine responded to the judge investigating the case that he intended to “improve the English of his workers.” The material seized at the UC Global, SL headquarters in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) also includes videos of the former president during meetings with third parties.

The judicial investigation indicates that the owner of UC Global, SL played several bands and offered the information to the highest bidder. The new findings show that he also included among his clients the Government of Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), Correa’s successor and political adversary.

When the new Ecuadorian Executive canceled the security contract for the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange lived, Morales felt betrayed and confessed to the manager of UC Global, SL in Ecuador that he had been handing over Correa’s private information to his political enemy. “The one who is going to talk to the president is me (…). I have risked my position for them (…). They have leaked to me even the things that I have passed to them from Correa (…). That they think I’m playing ”, indicate emails intervened by the investigation. A Dropbox folder called Presidency. Documents to deliver to the Presidency, supposedly that of Ecuador. Correa has filed a complaint against Morales that has been admitted for processing at the National Court.

In a flash drive Morales’ DK 4GB that was hidden in the safe at the company’s headquarters in Jerez de la Frontera, images of intimate content of a member of the Ecuadorian diplomatic service stationed at the Ecuadorian Embassy have appeared in the new dump in London. Despite its incriminating importance, this material was not included among those handed over by the police to Judge Pedraz during the first dump.

One of the three protected witnesses who have testified in Assange’s lawsuit against the company’s owner provided the judge with a report with intimate photographs of this diplomat. The photographs came from this person’s private hard drive, which was copied one night by one of the UC Global, SL workers. The report with this intimate material was delivered by Morales in Quito to Bolívar Garcés, director of Senain, Ecuador’s secret service, when they told him that they were going to cancel his security contract at the London embassy. From the WhatsApp conversations between the ex-military and his workers, it can be deduced that he tried to use the photographs as blackmail so as not to lose the contract that was finally awarded to an Ecuadorian company. “I want to use the images (…). To hang them.” “By the way (…), do you have the report that was made of it (…), I think you destroyed it (…), right?”, He affirms in an email. Morales has justified having these images in his possession with a chance discovery during a “security analysis” of the affected person’s computer and that when he saw the content he decided to tell the director of Senain.

The member of the diplomatic service that appears in the images has sued Morales and has stated that the material was on a hard drive that he left in his office at the embassy and that this material had been deleted. “I deleted it many years ago. It was on an external drive; I had it in my house, I took the disc to my office in the embassy for a couple of days because I had to record some things”, the victim declared. This suspicion that those investigated managed to rescue the deleted files. In his judicial statement, the complainant affirms that he was informed by the director of the Ecuadorian Intelligence service of the appearance of the material and that he assured him that Morales tried to extort a report from him when they told him that his contract was ending. The alleged extortion attempt was “not only against Colonel Garcés, but also against the general who was in charge of Senain; also to officials, to the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs in my ministry, at my job, at the Foreign Ministry”, the victim affirms.

The new dump from Morales's computer has provided new clues about the alleged sending to the CIA of the recordings between Assange and his lawyers during his stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. In December 2017, the owner of UC Global, SL sent an email to his workers from The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas (USA) in which he stated that they had given him instructions to schedule the streaming (live transmission) of the audio and video recordings of the Australian activist. He told them that it should be programmed so that Ecuadorians "only see what interests us (…), so that they cannot see who has more connections or who is connected to the system." The instructions in English to create a second user to access the cameras, "Security" for the US, have just appeared in a PowerPoint (.ppt) file, attached to that email, named Instructions-Condensed.ppts. And this file appears in the Operations/Projects/Geographics/North America/USA/ CIA/NVR INSTRO/ Instructions-Condensed.pptx folder. The new dump was made by the police at the request of Assange's defense and by order of Judge Pedraz. It took place in the dump room of the National Court and in the presence of the judicial authority. According to Assange's experts, the difference in the size or volume of the two copies, the one dumped by the police from the computers, flash drives and electronic devices of Morales, and the new one represents 213.1 GB: 551,616 files and 973 mail files. The police claim that in their initial dump they used an automated program that extracts the types of files they requested. [email protected]

