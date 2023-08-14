The intention of “cleaning” the doors of a historic temple in Taiwan of a Spanish citizen ended this Monday in his arrest for a possible act of vandalism. The Taipei security forces have reported that the accused would have caused serious damage to the monument after having rubbed the wooden doors with cleaning products because, according to his own version, they were in poor condition.

The Police received at 2:00 a.m. the notice about a possible act of vandalism in the Shilin Cixian temple, founded in 1796 and dedicated to the goddess Mazu. Upon arrival, they found a man using chemicals, including thinner, to clean the driveway, which had already started to damage the paint.

The 53-year-old suspect alleged to the police that after drinking at home, he had gone out into the street and considered that the doors were in poor condition, so he chose to return with cleaning products, according to the news agency. Taiwanese CNA officer.

The detainee, whose identity has not been released, would have participated in the restoration of other monuments in Taiwan, but the head of the Wenlin police station, Wang Sheng Chieh, has indicated that his action should have “legal consequences”, to the extent that caused damage to a cultural property “without reason”. In fact, Taiwanese legislation contemplates penalties of between six months and five years in prison and fines of up to 20 million Taiwanese dollars (about 573,000 euros).