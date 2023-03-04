Cupra is the brand best valued by its dealers, according to the “VCON” 2022 report carried out by the MSI consultancy for Faconauto and which was presented today during the first day of the XXXII Faconauto 2023 Congress & Expo. This study was It analyzes the degree of satisfaction of distributors with the brands they represent in the most important aspects of the business.

The work, which has collected data from dealers after consulting 22 brands that make up almost 90% of the national market, places the Spanish brand with the highest score (9.6) after staying at the gates the previous year, followed by from Kia (9) and Hyundai (8.9). On the contrary, the brands that obtained the worst score were Fiat (2.6), Opel (2.6) and Peugeot (2.9).

In general, the study shows a slight rebound in confidence in dealerships, with 6.7 out of 10 considering that the brand will maintain its business in the next five years, almost one point more than in last year’s survey. .

In addition, the appreciation of dealers regarding the return on investment also increased, although with not too high figures, with 5.6 out of 10 satisfied with the return on investment of the concession. Likewise, only 5.6 out of 10 concessions indicate that the value of their business will improve this year and 5.4 that it did so during 2022, more than one and a half points over the prediction of the previous year and conditioned by the end of the restrictions. of the pandemic and the hope that the supply problems will end.

Volvo, Cupra and Kia dealers were the ones that best valued the return on investment they make, compared to Peugeot, Opel and Citroën, which occupy the last positions.

The most reliable brands

Regarding the evaluation by consumers, among the most reliable brands are the Japanese Lexus, Subaru and Toyota. Seat, occupies the ninth position and is the European brand with the fewest breakdowns according to a survey of 52,430 European motorists provided by the OCU.

According to this organization, the most surprising results are those that point to Tesla among the least reliable brands.

By type of engine, the models with fewer breakdowns are non-plug-in hybrid cars: there are up to ten models above an exceptional 95 out of 100 in reliability. Gas engines (LPG or CNG), as well as electric ones, on the other hand, still do not have such a wide range of fail-safe cars.

However, curiously, the most reliable model among the 523 car versions included in the survey is a car with a diesel engine, the Volkswagen T-Roc 1600 Diesel (2017 version). Two hybrids follow, such as the Toyota Corolla 2000 Hybrid Gasoline (2018 version) and the Lexus IS 2500 Hybrid Gasoline (2013 version). In the queue, the Renault Espace 1600 Diesel (2015 version) and the Opel Astra 1500 D (2015 version).

The survey also reveals what the driver spends on car maintenance when he takes it to the official workshop. The differences are undoubtedly significant: compared to a cost of between 114 and 150 euros per year for motorists of the Hyundai, Dacia and Renault brands, to more than 300 euros per year for those who have a Mercedes Benz, Audi or Volvo vehicle.