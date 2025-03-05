Someday the sun will have dead. Our star, so modest in astronomical terms, has about 4.6 billion years and is expected to pass 5,000 million years before exhausting its hydrogen and deriving in a red giant. It will be his way of dying and when that happens he will take the planets of the Solar System ahead, also to the Earth. What will that end be like? How will our planet end when the sun goes out?

Scientists have been investigating the possible outcome of the planets of the Solar System. Part of that work has been to analyze a mysterious X -ray signal issued by a dying star. Since the 80s, an unusual signal was being detected from the central star of the propeller nebula, one of the closest to the earth, only 650 light years. It has been an enigma for more than 40 years.

We have found a connection between the X -ray emission of a white dwarf and the processes of destruction or survival of a planetary system around it “

The insistence of the researchers could have resolved the mystery of this signal, according to a study published in the magazine Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Societyin which the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC). The cause of the mysterious X -ray signal issued by a dying star It could be the destruction of a planet. “We have found a connection between the hard x-ray emission of a white dwarf and the processes of destruction or survival of a planetary system around it,” says Martín A. Guerrero, an IAA-CSIC researcher and second author of the work.

How does a star like the sun die?

After exhausting its fuel, a star like our sun, a red giant in its last stages, expels its layers outside the space, leading to a planetary nebula. In the center, There is a white dwarf, the dense and hot stellar remnantwhich emits ultraviolet radiation. This radiation illuminates and ionizes the gas around it, creating the bright structures that characterize these fascinating cosmic formations.

As if the X -ray signal was a last message sent by a planet that was destroyed by the White Dwarf “

This is the case of propeller nebula, formed by a star similar to the sun in the last states of his life. The gases expelled by the star appear from our perspective as if we saw a propeller from above, where its name comes. Its remaining star is a white dwarf, called WD 2226-210, And his age, based on his expansion pace, is estimated at about 10,600 years.

Image of the hallus of the X -rays of Chandra, Hubble optical light data, ESO infrared and Galex ultraviolet. NASA, CXC, SAO, UNIV MEXICO, S. Estrada-Dorado, JPL, ESA, STSCI, NRAO, ESO, Vista and J. Emerson, K. Arcand

The White dwarfs like this do not usually emit energy raysbut WD 2226-210 did. The Einstein and Rosat telescopes detected them in previous decades. Now, thanks to the powerful X -ray observatories, Chandra NASA and XMM-Newton From the European Space Agency (ESA), the scientific community has achieved a much clearer vision of enigma.





“We think that this X -ray signal could be associated with planetary remains attracted to the white dwarf, as if it were a last message sent by a planet that was destroyed For the White Dwarf in the Nebula of the propeller, “explains Sandino Estrada-Dorado, principal author of the study and researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The mysterious signal could be due to the remains of the destroyed planet falling on the surface of the white dwarf “

According to Guerrero, “the mysterious sign that we have been observing could be due to the remains of the destroyed planet falling on the surface of the white dwarf and heating up to emit x -rays.” If confirmed, “it would be the First time the destruction of a planet is observed in a nebula Planetary, “says the Spanish astronomer.





How a planet is destroyed

It would be a planet similar to Jupiter, which would have migrated into the system due to gravitational interactions with other planets. When approaching WD 2226-210, its intense severity would have Finish to partially or completely tear the planet (It is what recreates the image that opens this news).

This white dwarf has similarities in its X -ray behavior with two others that are not within planetary nebulae. One of them could be absorbing material from a companion planet, although in a more slow way and without destroying it quickly. The other seems to be attracting remains of a planet on its surface. “Systems like this can give us Information on survival or destruction of planets around sun -like stars As they age, “says Jesús A. Toralá, co -author of the study and researcher at UNAM.