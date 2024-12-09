There is a widespread cliché that Americans know little about geography. This is due, in part, to the fact that its educational system prioritizes national geography, given the breadth and diversity of the territory, which can sometimes give rise to all kinds of funny or almost ridiculous situations.

The TikTok user has realized this @marcoovaldes_a Spaniard who has gone to study in the United States for a year and is dedicated to sharing his daily life on networks. In one of his most recent videos, the young man does the exercise of rating from one to ten (in degree of coherence) some of the questions he has faced.

The first of all admits that it is lazy: ‘What language is spoken in Spain?’ Regarding this question, Marco explains that it is the one that is repeated the most by far, and that the worst thing is that the majority of his classmates teach Spanish as a second language. For all this, I rate it a 3/10.

The second may offend some: ‘Do you eat a lot of tacos?’ Regarding this question, the young man explains that he has no choice but to rate it with a 2/10, since confusing Spain and Mexico is something as ridiculous as it is unfortunately common in the Yankee country.









For the third there are not even words: ‘Does the day last in Spain 24 hours?’. 1/10 and we move on to the next one, which without being so completely stupid, also has its own thing: ‘Is Queen Isabel who reigns in Spain? Or in Europe?’ Given what has been seen, the young man has no choice but to give it an 8/10.

After these questions that, frankly, make you dizzy, there are still gems like: ‘Is Spain in South America?’ (3/10), ‘Do you use a car in Spain or do you only get around by boat?’ (6/10), ‘Have you tried pizza before?’ (2/10), ‘Do you also have 12 months and four seasons?’ (1/10) or ‘Are there fat people in Spain?’ (9/10).

Reactions in the comments

The video by @marcoovaldes_ has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has accumulated no less than 44,000 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, hundreds of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«People in the US literally think that there is only them in the world», «Please, someone tell me that in the US they have a collective joke of playing dumb», «I need to go on an exchange and have those things done to me questions” or “Is it that hard to get into Harvard?”are some of the most notable comments.