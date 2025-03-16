03/15/2025



Thailand It is an exotic destination admired for its mixture of tourist attractions, starting with its landscapes but also its culture and history. Its imposing temples are mandatory but even more the nature of the country. The beaches of Phuket and Krabi or the Phi Phi Islands are some of the most beautiful and popular country and that all tourists want to visit.

However, what surprises many is that in a country so open at a tourist level on their beaches there are so many cultural clashes. Isaac, a young Spanish expert in Thai culture, has just explained to the followers of his account of Tiktok @isaacportailandia Something that is very common on the beaches of there and also very normalized aspects in Spain that squeak a lot.

«In Thailand on the beach people go With clothes»He starts his video, which in just three days has managed to overcome the 288,000 visualizations. Isaac comments that what happens there is similar to what happens in many other Asian countries.

“It’s very curious”

Thus, Isaac highlights that there «you don’t see nobody who goes without a t -shirt, That goes in a swimsuit or bikini »and, while showing a view of a beach that confirms it, says that” people get into the water with clothes. ” “It’s very curious and spends a lot in Asia,” he remarks.









«Teaching much is not Well seen, You would get too much attention. It would be a bit as a lack of respect for others, ”says the traveling expert, who shows an seafood shore in which several groups of people are seen, including children and families and groups of young people. All of them, however, are dressed. The ‘Tiktoker’, before finishing the video, insists that “there is no one in a swimsuit and bikini. Everyone is with clothes ».

In the comments, Isaac points out that there are two main reasons for this shocking practice for the Spaniards. “A cultural and a religious, where to show the body is not appropriate, and another because they prefer to protect and skin and avoid tan,” he remarks.

The video has received hundreds of comments. “I am in Thailand and everyone goes in bikini, except those who live here,” explains one Andrea, to which others add that “obvious, It refers to the locals». Helena goes further Yy comments that she seems very uncomfortable: “And what do they do with soaked clothes?” He asks.