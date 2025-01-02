The salary differences between the different countries of the world can be shocking, but many times these figures they don’t tell the whole truth. In many cases, high salaries are linked to a high cost of livingsomething that those who emigrate in search of better opportunities usually discover when they arrive in the new country. In that sense, Lucas Acedo, a Spaniard who lives in Switzerland, has demystifiedthrough his TikTok account, ‘lukas.acedo’, the apparent economic advantages to reside in the Swiss country, considered by many as one of the countries with the best salaries on the continent.

In the video, Lucas clearly and directly addresses the economic reality from Switzerland questioning the general perception of salaries in the country: “Earning 5,000 francs but feeling just as poor as in your country,” and adding: “How is that? “While I’m making a cup of coffee, I’ll explain it to you.”

As he explains, the first impression of newcomers is usually optimistic: “When you arrive in Switzerland you think that with your first salary, 3,500, 4,000, 5,000 francs, you will be able to do everything, but I’m sorry to tell you that that’s not the case.” . After this statement, Lucas details how the high cost of living in Switzerland convert those salaries into amirage. “When you see your first rent bill, which for a room at least will be around 700/800 francs,” he says. And this is just the beginning. Other expenses are added to the basic expenses are not negotiable: «Then you will also have to pay, for example, the medical insurancewhich is a monthly cost that you will have to pay every month.

The prices of the basic products are also a problem for Spanish: «The supermarket“There, the purchase is a piece of cake.” All this, as revealed, makes money return much less than expected: “And of course, then those 5,000 euros are no longer so much money and you can be just as poor as in your country.”









Why do some people seem to live better?

However, Lucas acknowledges that there are exceptions: “But then you see a guy who is a pizza maker, who is 25 years old, and drives an AMG, why do those kinds of things happen?” According to him, this apparent paradox has an explanation.

“Yes, in Switzerland all these kinds of things are quite sustainable, but you have to know how,” he says, and concludes by underlining the importance of financial management: “And this is where managing your money really comes in.”