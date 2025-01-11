The difference of wages between Spain and other European countries is very evident in some cases. One of the clearest examples is Swisswhere the average salary is significantly higher, with a gross monthly income that can exceed 6,000 Swiss francs (approximately 6,200 euros), while in our country it is around 2,000 euros.

Some professionals also add an extra amount to the monthly salary with the tips. And, as happens in Spain, in Switzerland they are not mandatory, but they are common when you are satisfied with the service.

How much money do you make from tips in Switzerland?

In this sense, a young Spanish man who emigrated to Switzerland a few months ago has revealed in a video published on his TikTok account (@oussama_e7) the amount of money that he has earned in tips for three months.

Oussama says that he works as dealer in the alpine country. Before revealing the exact amount of money, the content creator clarifies that after counting the money, will deposit it in the bank.









The young man explains that he was going to wait until the end of the year to show the total amount he has earned in tips, but, he points out, “I am seeing that it is a lot of money and then let’s see if the Swiss Treasury is going to think “I’m doing things I don’t know…”, he explains.

In the video, the young man shows himself counting all the money, both the large amount of coins he has and also several bills. «How beautiful money is! No? “Everything falls apart,” jokes Oussama.

The content creator adds a total amount of 670.5 francs (about 714 euros), although he later corrects himself and assures that it is 760.55 francs (about 809 euros). This means some 253.5 francs per month, that is, 269.94 euros“a little extra salary,” he points out. “Tomorrow I’m going to put all this money in the bank,” he insists at the end of the video.

In the description of the video, which already accumulates more than 300,000 viewsOussama jokes: “I’m going to buy a house with the tips.” And it is a considerable amount that increases his monthly salary as a delivery driver.

However, many users have been impressed by another detail of the video: the appearance of the banknotes: “They look like a toy”, “What a strange and striking money”, “The bills look like pokemon cards”, are some of the comments that can be found.