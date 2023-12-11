The Spanish Foreign Ministry reported the death in Ukraine of a citizen who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A Spaniard who fought on the side of the State Armed Forces (AFU) died in Ukraine. This was reported to the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry, reports TASS.

The department noted that the family of the Spanish citizen was informed about the death, and the authorities are in contact with relatives. They did not specify what exactly happened.

According to ABC, we are talking about a 26-year-old resident of Catalonia. There is no information about how the man arrived in Ukraine. It is known that in May 2022, 12 Spaniards joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense.

The appearance of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkov region in May was reported by retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko. According to him, servicemen who spoke English and Polish, as well as Germans, French and Spaniards, arrived there.