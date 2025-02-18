02/18/2025



Swiss It is one of the most expensive countries in Europe and the thousands of Spaniards who go there for tourism or work every year. In fact, the Alpine country offers good job opportunities and, although those who have tried it often highlight that moving is not difficult, many do notify the previous procedures and requirements necessary for landing to be as difficult as possible.

In this sense, it is common for prices worry and much and compare prices, supermarkets, insurance or transport titles. A couple of weeks ago, David Castillo, A Sevillian who has been living in the Swiss city of Biel for a while, uploaded a video in his Tiktok (@Dcastip) in which he has told precisely what it costs, and how is, a McDonald’s over there.

In fact, it is not the first time that an ‘influencer’ does the same because this world chain is perfect to have a price reference depending on the countries. Recently a Spanish showed how much a McDonald’s in India and the video was very viral and now David’s publication with his Experience in the ‘Fast Food’ giant He is also getting a handful of ‘likes’.

“It’s what there is”

David acknowledges that he does not usually eat much there. «I think in Switzerland we will have gone onceat first when we arrive, ”he exposes to the camera, affecting that he does not remember the prices before but that they were more expensive. He and his companion go to a place in the center that is renewed and that, like many of Spain, has screens to order.









As seen in the images, he asks for a menu of a double ‘Cheeseburger’ with Bacon and in gluten that is worth 12.60 francs (about 13.30 euros). He also chooses a second menu (a mcextreme Bacon & Egg), in this with special potatoes, costs 18.10 Swiss francs (just over 19 euros). In total, pay 30.70 Swiss francs (about 32.5 euros) and without large menus. «Is what there is», He exclaims.

While waiting for them to call him with his command, David is surprised to discover something “curious.” «In the Happy Meal they put you slices of carrot. I don’t know if it is like that in Spain, but What a counterpoint», He exclaims. Later, with the order already at home, the ‘Tiktoker’ arranges “to see how things are” and confirms that “the potatoes are the same” than in Spain.

“That is, look at my hand,” he follows while he takes the double ‘cheesburger’ medium and shows his size, which he considers «quite normal». When the other opens, the one he has chosen and that is somewhat strange, is surprised because “smells like eggs and is great, the truth.”

Finally, David reflects. “Everything has been known to me as a McDonald’s hamburger, it doesn’t have much difference with that of Spain, I have not noticed it,” says the ‘Tiktoker’, which ends up assuring that “it will spend a lot of time until I eat again To McDonald’s because I prefer a kebab. Come on, from here to Beijing … ».