At the end of August, Salvador Illa, Minister of Health announced that Spain would be part of the clinical trial of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical, property of Johnson & Johnson. Thus, phase 2 of this vaccine, AD26 COV2 S, began its clinical trial in our country on September 14 at the hospital Marquis of Valdecilla de Santander. The next day, it began in the Madrid venues of Peace and The princess, which had to delay the start due to a “problem” with the lab. For its part, in the United States it is overlapping with phase three.

The virologist Javier Canton He is one of 190 Spaniards who volunteered and is already testing this drug against the coronavirus. Ten days ago they inoculated the first dose andn the La Paz Hospital and, after a little discomfort in the early hours after receiving the vaccine, claims to feel pretty good because he no longer had any more symptoms. “The worst were the first hours, but I did not even reach 38ºC of fever, but it was a few tenths and a little bad body the same night that they vaccinated me, then it went quite well, “he explained in Antena 3 Weekend News.

However, they still need to inject the coronavirus genetic material to check if it really has generated immunity to it, which may be the most delicate moment of the trial, since it does not know if they administered the drug or a placebo: “They don’t tell us who they vaccinate and who they don’t. The idea is that after one or two doses, test the coronavirus in the vaccine and see how we respond to it “.

Why did you participate in the project?

Cantón stated in the interview that his family was fearful at the idea of ​​presenting himself as a candidate to test this experimental vaccine, but he assured that he trusted science because there had been similar trials with good results: “At first they did tell me how dare I do this, but there are scientific studies based on this same platform that has been tested, for example with Ebola, and the truth is that it has gone very well. Trading a little Ebola for a little coronavirus I don’t think I’m very harmful either”.

Regarding the reason for the trial, he confessed that, in addition to curiosity, he did so because he considered it “necessary” in this “quite exceptional situation” that we are experiencing. “I would love for a vaccine to go to the end and if volunteers are needed, other than because we dare not”, he sentenced.