02/17/2025



Updated 02/18/2025 at 03: 39h.





One of the most popular destinations for Spaniards when traveling is Morocco. His geographical closeness with the Peninsula makes it a very attractive place for a getaway. However, despite their popularity, many people feel some suspicion before visiting it due to the different doubts about security. But is it really dangerous?

On this subject, the creator of Malaga content @ramondolli has spoken recently, who has traveled several times to Morocco and wanted to share his personal experience on Tiktok. In one of its most viral videos, which already accumulates 70,000 visits, The young man explains that, far from being a dangerous destination, Morocco is one of the safest countries he has visited.

In the video, @ramontelli says that on his first trip to Morocco he was afraid and distrust due to the bad reputation of the country in certain sectors. Upon arrival, he took extreme precautions, such as avoiding the mobile in public or constantly monitoring his wallet for fear of robberies. However, his perception began to change when he met two stores who showed him a completely different facet from Morocco.

Strict laws against theft

As explained, one of the factors that contribute to the security of the country are its strict laws against theft. Unlike other tourist destinations, where street thefts are usual, in Morocco the penalties for those who commit these crimes are severe, which deter of the criminals.









In his analysis, the content creator even affirms that it is more likely to be a victim of a robbery in Spain than in Morocco, precisely because of the difference in the application of laws. He says that, after five trips, he has never had security problems and that those who visit the country can do it without fear, always with the logical precaution that must be had anywhere in the world.