Visit new countries And knowing new cultures is an activity that everyone loves. During these trips, it is common for us to meet cities that we like more And others that, however, are not our liking. This choice is usually something subjective, although the truth is that not all corners of the world convince us equally.

That is what happened to Daniknown in Tiktok as @Daniconprisawhich has been proposed Tour entire South America in 100 days. After spending several weeks of travel through Chile, the young Spanish landed just a few days ago in Argentina, where he is enjoying the experience completely. However, upon arrival in Buenos Airesthe creator of content has clear a Conclusion about the Argentine capital and the atmosphere that is breathed there.

“The thing is Buenos Aires is a city that cannot be defined. Everyone asks me ‘Why do you like Buenos Aires so much’. Ok, I don’t know how to explain … », he started saying the creator of Spanish content in one of his last videos published in the Chinese application less than 24 hours ago.

The reflection of a Spaniard over Buenos Aires after visiting the city

The young tourist has been absolutely pledge of the city and wanted to define the reasons that have taken him to it: «Here There is a mixture of cultures, of history, of cinemaof musical theaters, cultural programs … it has everything, You can do everything! "He said when talking about the variety of plans that can be found in the capital of Argentina.









After spending time there, Dani has assured that Buenos Aires It is a “huge city And that has a mixture that is like it »and that it falls in love with anyone who visits it:« That mixture causes it to have energy and a different essence that has no city in the world. At least I am sorry, ”said the Tiktoker, very sincere about his experience when landing there.

The content creator has also described the city as “aesthetically beautiful” for that combination of cultures that is found: “You have some more beautiful and other more popular buildings, some more popular, others richer, but It is not Paris. It is not a beautiful city, but what it has is energybecause it is brutal, ”concluded the Spaniard, who has ended up winning it from “indefinable”.

Daniel’s video comments have been filled with Argentines who have applauded the words of the young Spanish over his country. «Thanks for having such a good concept of our country. Our great country is beautiful. Buenos Aires has French architecture in some neighborhoods, ”said one of them, while others have assured that the reason is that “It looks like England”but what is better because has “a lot of joy”.