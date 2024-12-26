Although travel alone It is not always the usual thing, there are many people who dare to do it. One of the star destinations in recent years is Thailand. And this country is considered a wonder thanks to its incredible paradisiacal beaches of crystal clear waters, its culture and his peculiar gastronomy.

All this is what has convinced him Hugo Martinez to make the decision to tour this territory of Asia. The Spaniard has finally dared to live this experience without anyone to accompany him. After a month and a half there, the young man has published a video on TikTok in which he tells in detail about his stay there and reveals if Thailand is really as dangerous as it is believed.

A Spaniard clarifies whether Thailand is a dangerous country

Hugo Martínez affirms that he is a “distrustful person.” «Before starting this solo journey, He was the typical one who thought they were going to kidnap me», he acknowledges. And visiting these countries without anyone to accompany us is quite a challenge.

However, the Spaniard assures that he was totally wrong: «It was an unfounded prejudice. I already knew that Asia was not dangerous. I have felt more fear or the possibility of something happening to me in Spain than here».









The young man considers Thailand to be the “perfect” place to take your first trip alone. «A lot of people come to that, both girls and boys. You are going to meet many people. It’s full of backpackers, there’s a good atmosphere. You really aren’t going to have any kind of problem,” he says.

Hugo points out that even though there is security, it is important to “have a head.” «You don’t have to go to alleys that you see are strange nor to places that look bad,” he advises.

The boy confirms that he does not regret having made this decision. «Do not be afraid. Everyone is like you. I feel so good to be here. Now I can say that it is something that is going to change my life.», he reflects.