If there is something out of place in Spain, gastronomically speaking, it is because of the ‘tapas’ culture. Those small delicacies that can be eaten in just one bite and that we usually accompany with a good beer. A tradition that cajoles natives and foreigners, who join the tradition as soon as they land. But what if they told you that in Japan there are also tapas? As strange as it may seem, an influencer based in Japan has exhibited some of the replicas that he has come across in the taverns of the city of Fukuoka. “It’s a different story, honestly,” Alejandro Mesa confesses in his TikTok video.

As if it were a pairing, a glass of red wine is not missing for the modest price of 380 yen, which would be equivalent to about 2.37 euros. The first drink is enough to taste this vintage: “The wine is to close the place for them,” he jokes. However, there is still a long way to go to balance the final assessment.

Japanese style tapas



To whet your appetite, the waiter presents a container with fermented soybean sprouts, a choice that would surprise any Spanish chef. It is not surprising if we consider that this ingredient is one of the pillars of Asian cuisine: liquid, textured or natural. In fact, on occasions, the house usually invites you to this tasting.

For the second, some strips of fried chicken with honey and mustard, very similar in appearance to those offered on any Spanish menu. The price is shocking, but for the better: 2.68 euros for five or six pieces in the shape of popcorn. The taste does not leave the young man indifferent either, who rates this dish positively.

“This is really cool,” he says smilingly as the waiter approaches with the next tasting. On this occasion, they are potatoes that emulate the very popular bravas. Of course, without the classic sauce that alters the tongue with its spicy touch and with an appearance that differs from any bar on the Iberian Peninsula. As a negative point, the dish only comes with five pieces, made with a butter base. The verdict is clear: “Let’s see, the bravas are better, but they are very good”, and even more so if the cost is right (390 yen, about 2.43 at the exchange rate).

To top it off, some fried dumplings, which are remarkably similar to the popular ‘gyozas’. The dish includes six units for about three euros (480 yen) and they come accompanied by a peanut sauce. “They are made of vegetables and they are also delicious,” says the ‘tiktoker’. After the banquet, the young man places the chopsticks on the table and proceeds to clean his hands with a towel: “The ones they put here are always wet.” With his stomach full, Alejandro already has his final ruling. After stopping the wine because it is “super watered down,” the food seems to compensate for that first slip: “It’s pretty good.”