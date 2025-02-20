02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 02: 37h.





The soldiers of Spanish Army They must learn to live in extreme conditions. In this sense, the feeding It is a key aspect of your work, since it must guarantee its physical and mental performance in hard missions or long training days.

The feeding of Spanish soldiers is designed to be practical and nutritious In any situation. In this sense, combat food rations must provide enough energy to support the assigned task, but also be light and easy to prepare.

In this sense, the creator of Spanish content ‘Aruncininant’, Specialized in trying foods of all kinds, has tested a ration of food that is served in the army of Spain and has given its sincere verdict.

«We are going to prove the military ration of the Spanish army», Says the creator of content, which shows the food packed in a cardboard box and this, in turn, in a green bag. «Armed forces, individual combat ration. Food B, menu number 1 », read in the package.









Next, ‘Aruncinant’ breakd down each component of the number one ration of the Spanish armed forces: «This is vegetable soup, sausage can with tomatothe peach can in syrup, the musk mussels and the pate to the pepper ».

In addition, the package contains other elements such as envelopes of fluorinated dental cream, Isotonic powders, hand disinfectants, fuel pills, matches, water purification pills and a gum.

This is the ration of food that serve in the army

Before starting with its tasting, ‘Aruncinanto’ must mount the stoveessential to heat the food later. “We are going to take a fuel pill and we will put it inside,” he says.

First, the content creator prepares the soup. «We pour the envelope … This smells like a broth pill. We throw the water … and now we put it to heat up», Says ‘Aruncinante’, who complains about what time for so long to enter the broth.

Next, the Tiktoker proves the soup and values ​​the dish: «It comes with bread pieces, this hot in a war enters well. It is not that it is wonderful, but it is allowed to drink», He says.

The second dish that proves is the Tacate with tomato canwhich must also previously heat in the hornillo. This is the second time that the creator of content proves this meal and, in this case, its assessment is again negative. «This is dog food, The texture is as very artificial, very plastic, ”he says bluntly.

In fact, ‘Aruncininant’ gives your dog to try one of the sausages: “We are going to see what the official dog food cador says,” he jokes. The creator of content criticizes, in addition, that this dish does not carry bread: «Without bread you can’t eat well Some sausages in tomatoes ».

However, the assessment of ‘aruncinating’ changes radically when it proves the canned mussels. “Like the other time, this is something else, it is very good, although I still miss bread.”

About him peach in syrupthe creator of content believes that it is very small, but that “it is very rich”, while the pate He prefers not to try it “because I don’t have bread and I’m not going to eat it in spoonfuls.”

“And I think we have little more,” Comment ‘Aruncinininte’. “The isotonic powders I will not take them now, the fluorinated cream either …”, he says, to finish his particular tasting of the military ration with “the famous gum.”