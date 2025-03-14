03/14/2025



Updated at 4:27 p.m.





The soldiers of any army not only face long training days, but they must also trust food rations designed to be practical and nutritional in any situation. These rations must meet a key objective, provide sufficient energy to support the assigned task without rely Rations of the United States Army And he has given his opinion without filters.

“Today we are going to test the menu number 20 of the United States ration,” he announced in the video, showing the package That was about to open. “This is like a potato and beicon sting and I’m very hungry,” he added.

“Let’s see what brings us apart from those potatoes with Beicon,” he said. When opening the package, he began to list the food Inside: “Toasted peanuts, cereals with milk and blueberries, the crackers, cheese cream, cinnamon cake, this is wonderful, the bag to heat the potatoes, with the protective cardboard, this bag to measure the water for coffee and an orange drink». In addition, he detailed usual elements In this type of portions: “And as always in the small bag, coffee, salt, sugar, napkins or toilet paper, powdered milk, wet wipe, matches and of course, gum.”

After enumerating the food of the American army ration, the content creator began the process of preparation of the main dish. Following the instructions to the letter, he commented: “We open the heat bag, introduce the bag, we put the water to the mark, fold and put it into the protective cardboard.” Meanwhile, it began to try other elements of the ration. “While we continue trying things, such as drinking.” “I am not going to put a lot of water because it usually does not come with a very intense flavor, although the color is enough,” he added. However, to his surprise, the result was different from the usual: “Well, it has intense flavor,” he acknowledged, “I like this.”









“We are going to try these peanuts,” he said moments later and, after taking a couple to his mouth, his verdict revealed: “The nuts in the rations are always a success.” Then, it was the turn of the Cereals with milk and blueberries. “I had never seen it of this color, but well,” he said before trying them. «The blueberries are dehydrated and crispy. I like them, in my life I had eaten them, ”he said.

“We are going to continue through the Crackers classics,” he said before opening the package. “We already know this, but I always put the cheese.” Regarding the cheese creamalthough he revealed that he visually seems unpracticable, “he knows artificially great.”

THE VERDICT OF THE MAIN DISH

Finally, it was time to try the main dish. “We are going to start with the main dish, it is not very hot but I am very hungry,” he admitted before opening the bag. Seeing the aspect Of the content, his reaction was immediate: «Very good does not have. It looks more like pet food than for soldiers ». However, after trying it, his opinion was somewhat more indulgent: “It is not so bad, I expected it worse.” Although “yes, a little more warm I would have been better, but as I am a hurry …” he said with humor.

To close the experience, he decided to prepare a coffee and accompany it with dessert, the cinnamon cake. After opening it, his enthusiasm was immediate: “I think there is no dessert in any ration that is better than this.” «What a wonder! But how can it be so rich? ”He confessed.

And finally, one of the favorite moments of the content creator arrived, the time to try the gum. “These gum I already know them, when they come in that red bag they are cinnamon gum,” he revealed before trying one of them.