Norway It is a country greatly admired by quality of life that he has. Despite the known high cost of living that exists there, the truth is that its inhabitants, whether they are natives there or have recently moved to the country, usually enjoy great professional and personal satisfaction from the fact of living surrounded by nature. , in a quiet and friendly community. The cold and dark climate at certain times is usually offset by other positive aspects.

In this sense, having a baby In Norway it is an experience in which one will have great support from the national welfare system. Parents often have known benefits and the country’s approach to families makes it a conducive environment for children’s development. A simple trip to the country allows us to verify this vision focused on children.

However, those who do not know their culture often suffer from culture shock in this regard. Now Ismael, a Spanish ‘tiktoker’, has traveled precisely there and has shown his followers on his account TikTok (@ismasepul) something very typical that he saw on the streets of Oslo and that left him amazed. The story has been so interesting that in five days it reaches 10 million views.

«While they are inside…»

“What you see here is a baby alone sleeping in his car on the street… to a degree,” he begins the video showing precisely what he is talking about. Isma relates that it is the “Nordic nap”, which is “a Norwegian tradition” since the 19th century in which parents leave small children like this on the street.while they are inside having something.”









Thus, as he explains, babies “take a nap that is supposedly much deeper due to the cold.” Furthermore, according to the content creator, there are several studies that confirm that babies who have slept like this on the street “have less respiratory diseases in the future and let them get used to the cold that they will feel in their lives living here.

Isma considers that “in other countries it could even be considered child abandonment… that is, it’s pretty strong». Thus, at the end of his reflection, the young man wonders what would happen in Madrid with a similar situation. The issue has exceeded 10,000 comments: some have taken it as a joke and doubt that this is the case, although several users have confirmed that this practice is common in Nordic countries.

The other big question in this regard has been whether they do not steal babies left alone on the street. «In Norway They don’t even steal your air», answered one Internet user, while others have considered that «it must be a very safe place so as not to have the worry of them being stolen.» There are also those who have contributed some reflections on the matter: “and why don’t parents pour their beer outside?” asks one Internet user.