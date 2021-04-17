The Spanish Mario González shone this Saturday in Portugal with a triplet in less than ten minutes that drove the Tondela de Pako Ayestarán against Moreirense, which he beat 2-3. González again showed that he is on a scoring streak since he arrived in Portugal on loan from Villareal and He signed in minute 4 of the match an impossible shot for the rival goalkeeper, who would suffer again from his attack six minutes later.

And already almost out of breath, again, two minutes later González reappeared, lethal, after an assist from Venezuelan Jhon Murillo. Moreirense was touched after the Spanish display, although he shortened the distance with goals from Vitória, in the 28th minute, and Rafael Martins, in the 44th. With Mario González’s triplet, Tondela climbs from eleventh to ninth, behind precisely Moreirense.

