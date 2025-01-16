A Spanish citizen has been kidnapped in southern Algeria by members of a jihadist grouphave informed EFE two sources close to the investigation. Although early this Thursday the information available indicated that the victim could be a woman who spoke Spanish, finally the sources consulted have confirmed that it is a man.

The alarms went off late this Wednesday afternoon when consistent and reliable information from Algeria claimed that a Spanish tourist had been kidnapped by members of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS). According to this information, the kidnappers They released the people who met the Spanish woman on the border with Algeria before entering Malian territory and she remained hostage.