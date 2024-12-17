Visiting other parts of the world means discovering other cultures and customs. And it is that life is not the same in Spain than in France, Germany or England. There are even more differences if we are in places on continents such as Africa or Asia.

If anyone can confirm this it is tiktoker Nobik Dil. Your social media content focuses on travel and share everything you discover. On more than one occasion, the boy has been very shocked.

One of his latest experiences was in Tunisia. The young man has recorded several videos during your stay there. Shows what taxis, accommodation and shops are like. In one of them, he saw that they sold muslim swimsuits and was surprised by how are they.

This is what a Muslim swimsuit looks like

Nobik Dil arrives at the Tunisia store and shows what a Muslim swimsuit, called a burkini, looks like. «It has long sleeves and a small skirt that has pants underneath. Upstairs there is a hat“Like a kind of veil, but for water,” the boy describes.









The young man indicates that “it is made like lycra.” Finally, he tries it on. «That’s how it would look. It practically covers your body», he comments.