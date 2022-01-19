MINOR DARIO Correspondent in Rome Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 19:12



Once a month the International Space Station (ISS) has to change its orbit to avoid collisions with space debris. These are artificial satellites that are no longer operational and a multitude of fragments of materials, the result of crashes and explosions, that threaten both space missions and the satellites we use for telecommunications, planet observation and weather forecasts.

The crew of the ISS are well aware of this danger, who in November had to take refuge in the escape ships due to the risk of colliding with the remains of the impact of a Russian missile against a non-operational satellite launched by that country in 1982. These fragments are added to the around 35,000 objects created by man and larger than 10 centimeters that already orbit the Earth, of which some 28,000 are controlled daily to avoid collisions. The smallest, which cannot be located by radar, are estimated to exceed one million.

In an attempt to put a stop to the serious problem of space debris, a European consortium coordinated by Gonzalo Sánchez Arriaga, professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Carlos III University of Madrid, is developing a system that will allow satellites to descend without using fuel until they re-enter the atmosphere, where they will disintegrate. Baptized as ET PACK and financed with 3 million by the European Commission, this project aims to equip the satellites with an aluminum strip about two centimeters wide and several kilometers long, which will unwind pointing towards the Earth once it ends its useful life. It will be a kind of ‘anchor’ that will facilitate his last trip and his destruction.

“A force known as Lorentz braking acts on the space tether, which is responsible for reducing the height of the orbit until it causes re-entry into the atmosphere and its elimination in a few months,” explains Sánchez Arriaga. If chemical propulsion is used, the current alternative to avoid generating more space debris is for satellites to reserve around 15% of their fuel to descend «We would like all future satellites to carry our deorbiting equipment on board. We are also studying the possibility of developing a satellite that is responsible for capturing various objects and de-orbiting them using our equipment,” says the UC3M expert.

The ET PACK system will have a first laboratory version at the end of the year and another two will have to wait until the first demonstration flight. The University of Padua in Italy, the Technical University of Dresden and the IKTS Institute in Germany, and the Spanish companies SENER Aerospace and Advance Thermal Devices form, together with UC3M, the ETPACK team, which also has funding from the Community of Madrid and of the State Research Agency. “The problem of space debris is very similar to that of climate change. It is impossible to solve it without international cooperation,” says Sánchez Arriaga.