The sky of the northwestern United States was the scene of a surprising and impressive spectacle when the remains of a rocket from SpaceX, the aerospace company of Elon Musk, disintegrated on its re-entry into the atmosphere.

“The bright objects in the sky that were widely reported were remnants of the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket“the National Weather Service tweeted from Seattle, although it said it was waiting for more detailed data to officially confirm the information.

Videos posted on social media show a set of bright spots and trails of light moving slowly across the sky before fading away. Some netizens suggested that the phenomenon could be a meteor shower or even, kidding, an alien invasion.

According to local media, the phenomenon was observed shortly after 9 p.m. local, and videos were published from Washington and Oregon, both in the northwestern United States.

For the National Weather Service in Seattle, it is more likely to have been caused by space debris than by meteorites, which would travel much faster.

“What people are seeing is a rocket that falls through the atmosphere at more than 27,000 miles per hour (about 43,450 km / h) and breaks due to the heat generated by such speed,” he confirmed to the agency. AFP Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard Center for Astrophysics.

“The parts that melt the most easily go first and the densest parts survive the longest, giving the appearance of multiple shiny pieces all going in the same direction,” he added.

“This is a mistake, normally these types of SpaceX rockets perform an orbit burnout, “McDowell explained. An orbit burnout is a maneuver in which the propellants of a spacecraft are fired to slow it down and begin its descent into the atmosphere, where it disintegrates from controlled way.