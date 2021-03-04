On his third consecutive attempt, Starship prototype SN10 crashed again within seconds of landing. And while for many this is a catastrophe, for SpaceX it represents an important achievement, as it begins to achieve that its spacecraft achieve the desired stability and the right balance that allows it to descend smoothly.

The latest Starship prototype, the SN10, has successfully carried out the high altitude test. The goal was to reach 10 kilometers —The same task that the SN8 and SN9 had to accomplish — in order to then be able to implement a vertical landing.

Take off took place two hours after the first attempt launch was automatically aborted at 0.1 second due to excessive thrust on one of the Raptors.

The rocket rose almost ten kilometers in the air after a smooth takeoff and completed the reckless belly flop or free fall maneuver. SpaceX designed the Starship to fall the last 10-20 km belly first, using four large flaps to control its orientation, attitude and vector.

By falling like a paratrooper, the Starship can, in theory, extract most of the advantages of a space plane, using Earth’s own atmosphere as a kind of brake, without the extreme sacrifices required to truly include a structural aerodynamic wing in the design.

To complete that maneuver, Starship has to perform an unprecedented 120 degree turn in seconds before hitting the ground, turning from a belly-down landing configuration to a tail-down configuration powered by two Raptor engines.

Once in the downward position, SpaceX engineers rely on other thrusters to stabilize the spacecraft.

The risky free fall maneuver worked without a hitch.

At one point it falls into a completely horizontal position, so it is necessary restart the Raptor engines so that its momentum helps stabilize it and keep it upright. These steps worked perfectly during the last test, as SN8 and SN9 did not get a correct position.

As it approached the surface, SN10 was to demonstrate that I could succeed where the others had failed. This time the SN10 fired its three Raptor engines and not just two as in previous jumps. And this time, neither engine failed dramatically at the last minute.

When success seemed to once again bless SpaceX, Elon Musk’s spacecraft, seconds before landing, suddenly exploded flying through the air on the platform launch. They have not yet clarified why this has happened.

The spacecraft is scheduled to make a manned flight around the Moon in 2023, eventually bringing the first humans to the surface of Mars.

The Starship SN10 test had a few hiccups. Hours before the final test, the spacecraft was about to take off, but SpaceX aborted the activity at the last minute.

And when we say the above, we are not even referring to the last second, but to the last tenth of a second that was observed in the counter. Fortunately the aerospace company rescheduled the test for the same day.

