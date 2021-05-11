A NASA spacecraft carrying a large sample of the asteroid “Bennu” began its return journey to Earth on Monday after nearly five years in space.

NASA stated that the Osiris-Rex spacecraft began the return process at 2023 GMT, and the flight to Earth is scheduled to take two and a half years.

In October, Osiris-Rex collected NASA samples from the asteroid as part of its seven-year space flight. It should be noted that Bennu is like a black mound, about 500 meters wide and rotating 290 million km from the Earth.

After orbiting the sun twice, the spacecraft is scheduled to reach Earth on September 24, 2023.

NASA hopes the $ 1 billion mission will reveal secrets about the origins of our solar system.

Osiris-Rex was launched from Florida in September of 2016. It took two years to reach 20 kilometers from Benno, and then it took another two years to find an ideal location for sample collection.