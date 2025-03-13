Morning from March 13 to 14 The Spaniards have a special appointment in the sky: A total moon eclipse will dye our natural satellite red in an astronomical show popularly known as ‘Blood Moon’.

This phenomenon, which It does not involve the risk of sightwill be partially visible in our country and can be contemplated without the need for specialized equipment, offering an ideal opportunity to take surprising photographs, even using only the mobile camera.

The eclipse It will be partially visible throughout Spain, reaching the total phase especially in the central and western regions of the Peninsula, Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, provided that the meteorology allows it.

To capture this astronomical phenomenon in all its splendor with your smartphone, Galo Alcolea astrophotographerin collaboration with the living mobile technology brand, it has shared several Easy tricks that will allow you to get a perfect photo of the event.

How to take a professional photo of the lunar eclipse with the mobile

Before throwing you to the adventure of this eclipse, remember that It will have two phases: one of gloom, which is when the partial shadow of the Earth falls on the moon, and that of umbra or total shadow, which is when the moon acquires a reddish color Very characteristic, and that all fans will want to capture.

Alcolea points out the Basic keys to get the best snapshot of the ‘Blood Moon’ No need for professional material:

Plan the location and arrive early. Choose a high, open site and with few visual obstacles, such as roofs or rural areas. Applications such as Photopills or Google Skymap can indicate precisely where the moon will be located during the eclipse. The expert advises arriving 30 minutes before to prepare all tranquility. Use a tripod to stabilize the mobile. Although it is not essential, a tripod (or a firm support point) is key to avoid unwanted movements, especially because the photos are taken with little light and long exposure. Take advantage of the Pro Telephone Mode. If your smartphone has a pro manual mode, use it to have a better control of the parameters, such as exposure or focus. Alcolea especially recommends using the RAW format, available on many phones, which allows you to edit the photo later and obtain much more professional results. Use the optical zoom carefully. One of the temptations when photographing the moon is to zoom to see it bigger. The expert advises to always limit himself to the maximum optical zoom that admits your mobile, avoiding using the digital zoom, which will cause ‘pixelation’. Remember also that in more advanced mobiles, such as the living X200 Pro, you can raise the zoom slightly if you do it in RAW format and Pro mode. Exposure speed: The key to a clear photo. Our satellite moves faster than it seems. Therefore, Alcolea recommends using rapid exposure speeds and “not lowering a 1/100, 1/60 or lower exposure speed, since the moon movement could make the photo move.”

The definitive photo: how to get the moon in motion

Although let’s think that recording a video may be the best option to get the moon in motion during the eclipse, experts advocate creating a Timelapse With imageswhich will offer a result that we will surely want to frame as a memory.

To make a Timelapse From eclipse with the mobile The ‘capture at intervals’ option can be used in Pro mode and select that a photograph be taken every 20 or 30 seconds.

“If we do not have that option, we can take the photos by hand, but, in that case, it is recommended to configure the automatic trigger with countdown every 2 or 3 seconds to prevent the photo from moving when pressing the screen to take the photo,” explains astrophotographer Galo Alcolea.





Key schedules not to miss anything in Spain



Home Penumbral Phase: 04:57 hours

04:57 hours Partial eclipse start: 06:09 hours

06:09 hours Home Total Phase (Red Luna): 07:26 hours

07:26 hours Final Total Phase: 08:31 hours

08:31 hours Final Partial Eclipse: 09:47 hours

09:47 hours Final Penumbral Phase: 11:00 hours

In the Canary Islands, all these phases will happen an hour before.

Why is the red moon staining?



The reddish tone of the moon occurs When sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the satellite. NASA explains that it is “as if all the sunrises and sunsets of the planet” are projected on the moon, giving rise to that shocking image known as a blood moon.

If the photograph is complicated, Alcolea has a last advice: “If you see that you do not like or look very complicated, Leave everything aside and enjoy the eclipse with the naked eyebecause, unlike with the eclipses of the sun, with those of the moon we must not protect the view and we can use a binoculars or, simply, admire this rare phenomenon. ”

