Gender violence and discrimination are today more than ever at the center of media reports and on political discussion tables. What we can define as a social emergency represents a battle that the community must face together. Institutions and citizens must undertake a path of cultural change that starts from a new narrative, which is correct and respectful of the moment we are living in.

It takes awareness and objectivity to deal with complex situations in which the first steps must be taken delicately.

This is why the work of associations and citizens is fundamental in this sense and every small result is important. It is also important to make known the new realities that are working to open a path, to lend a hand to those who have no voice or are afraid. Or simply, to create a new cooperative culture.

In this sense it is essential to talk about the Libellula Association, a social enterprise body that prevents and combats gender violence. But how do we combat gender violence? On multiple fronts.

Flavia Brevi, Head of Communications at the Libellula Foundation, explains to us that much of the work must also be done in the workplace: «They can become listening antennas. In the sense that victims of domestic violence find a safe moment in their day at work, they are outside the risk area. With the right preparation of its staff, a company can also become an important ear. Obviously the company must also be careful to be a safe place. 1 in 2 women has encountered gender discrimination or violence in the workplace. So there is double work to be done.”

Libellula Foundation started with training and meetings in the workplace but has expanded. «There’s a whole world out there. There are the schools, the territory, the citizenship. What is important for us is that a correct and respectful narrative is made when talking about gender violence”, explains Flavia.

«For this reason, in July we opened the Libellula space, the first physical point in the area. This space is aimed at citizens, free workshops are held here, for example we have a workshop on emotions involving parents and children, a workshop on photography. We want to help people discover their true self, to express it, away from social pressures, but we also want to be a listening antenna. If a person wants to understand if he or she is at risk, we have an anonymous, free, no-report listening and orientation desk.”

As Flavia explains, «the path of violence is never so linear or evident, it is made of small steps, of small things that move forward. Maybe there is social pressure. For a single person it is difficult to understand if and how to make a possible complaint. But Space Libellula is a center where many things happen, you can enter to do many activities, even just to change your baby’s diaper. We also distributed educational kits for local children. Actions aimed at eliminating discrimination, including economic discrimination.”

Spazio Libellula was born from the desire to deconstruct gender violence through a series of cultural initiatives aimed at raising awareness among citizens, private and third sector bodies who, through the promotion of synergistic actions, can combat gender violence and therefore create a society fairer, more respectful and inclusive.

The initiative was created by the Libellula Foundation, the Zeta Service reality “created to combat gender violence through the places where we spend most of our days, namely our workplaces. As we grew up, we decided to take the next step and create an antenna in the area with our Dragonfly Space, to also intercept those who are kept out of the world of work, as well as those situations in which gender violence is not evident.

«We thank all the companies and entities of the Libellula Network who supported us in the realization of this initiative: E.ON, Barilla, Generali, Heineken, UNI, Italia Squisita and Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lombardia” – declares Debora Moretti, Founder and President of the Foundation. Therefore the Space, which is located in Milan in Via Filippo Tommaso Marinetti 2, offers a series of services, such as self-determination paths for women and men, the free, anonymous and without obligation to report listening desk to intercept situations of violence or vulnerability , a small library, aimed at all age groups.