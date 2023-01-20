A Space for the Unbound is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game costs €19.99 on consoles and €19.50 on Steam (where there is also a 10% discount).

There official description reads: “A Space For The Unbound is an enjoyable pixel art adventure about a slice of life in rural Indonesia of the 90s that tells of anxiety, depression, how to overcome them and the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers.”

“Follow the journey of Atma and Raya, two young students in love, discovering themselves during their last days of high school. When a mysterious supernatural power is unleashed and threatens their very existence, they are left with no choice but to explore their town, investigate hidden secrets, and face the end of the world. And maybe get to know each other even better.”

“Set in a small town inspired by rural Indonesia from the 1990s, A Space For The Unbound offers a tender storytelling experience with vibrant places to explore.”

The team also released a launch trailer, in which we can see various game areas and some gameplay sequences. As a narrative adventure, we will have to explore, interact with the game world and complete some simple mini-games.

Some time ago we also offered you our tried one dedicated to A Space For The Unbound.