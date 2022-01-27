On Wednesday, a parade was held in Indian New Delhi, which was timed to coincide with Republic Day. Modern and decommissioned samples of military equipment passed through the ranks. The Soviet amphibious tank PT-76 led the procession of historical vehicles. Parade recording published Ministry of Defense of India.

In the historical part of the parade, vehicles that the Indian military used in combat were demonstrated. The Soviet-made PT-76 amphibious tank was the first to pass. In the 1960s, the USSR delivered 178 floating machines to India.

Related materials:

PT-76 was used during the Indo-Pakistani wars. The Soviet vehicles opposed the American-made M24 Chaffee and M48 Patton tanks used by the Pakistani military.

Also at the parade were Soviet-made infantry fighting vehicles BMP-1 and amphibious armored personnel carriers BTR-50.

Earlier, Bekhan Ozdoev, Industrial Director of the Arms Cluster of the Rostec State Corporation, said that tests of the Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank would be completed in 2022.

In October, the upgraded PT-76 amphibious tanks were shown in Indonesia. Combat vehicles received a new gun, engine and modern sights that allow you to hit targets at a distance of up to six thousand meters.