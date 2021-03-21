Canada Hospital in Al Ain presented a souvenir to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, on the occasion of “Mother’s Day” … as an expression of thanks and appreciation for the support the hospital enjoys. By Her Highness and His Highness Sheikhs Sons of Zayed. The gift is the official record of the birth of His Highness the sheikhs, the sons of Zayed at the “Kind” Hospital .. in addition to a letter of thanks to her Highness, which says: “To the mother of the Emirates, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak … On the birth of the sons of Zayed the Good … as he was a witness to their march in promoting tolerance and supporting coexistence and human solidarity.

She received the gift on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak .. Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State .. from Dr. Timothy Fincher, Chief Executive Officer of “Kind” Hospital, accompanied by Dr. Ralph Liu, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Brenda MacLane, Medical Director of the hospital, and Ms. Sona Kazanjian Member of the Board of Directors.

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and thanked her to the hospital administration for this initiative on “Mother’s Day” and her wishes for them further development and prosperity.

Her Excellency Al Shamsi stressed that caring for the health of women and children is one of the priorities of the wise leadership in the UAE, as all capabilities have been mobilized to provide health services according to the highest international standards for all groups of society, especially women and children.

On the one hand, Dr. Timothy Vanshir expressed his thanks for the support that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak has provided and is still providing to the hospital, and said: We have been continuing for sixty years to fulfill the dear call made by the late Sheikh Zayed to provide distinguished medical care to our people in the city of Al Ain. Mother We present to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak a record documenting the date of birth of His Highness the sheikhs, the sons of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan .. We pledge to work on developing hospital services … and we present everything new in the scientific field to mothers and children, especially newborns and preterm infants.

Dr. Brenda MacLalen, Medical Director at Kind Hospital, added, “It is a great honor for me to serve and contribute to maternal and child care in the UAE, in order to complete the rich legacy laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and Dr. Kennedy in the care of generations Succession through the years ».