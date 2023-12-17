The Missouri submarine's arrival comes after South Korea and the United States held their second meeting of the Nuclear Advisory Group in Washington on Friday.

A joint statement by the United States and South Korea issued from the meeting stated that “any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies is unacceptable and will lead to the end of the regime of North Korean leader Kim.”

A senior South Korean official said earlier that North Korea may test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile this month.

Visits by US nuclear submarines were rare in the past, but have increased under agreements between Seoul and Washington that have increased the arrival of US military assets to help deter North Korea.

The US submarine Santa Fe, which is also nuclear-powered, docked in a port on the South Korean island of Jeju in November.

The US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson arrived in the port of Busan last month in an attempt to increase deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.